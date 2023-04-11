scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC register 5-3 win over FC Goa

By Agency News Desk

Kozhikode (Kerala), April 10 (IANS) There were goals galore in the Super Cup 2023 tie on Monday when Jamshedpur FC registered a 5-3 victory against FC Goa in Group C at the EMS Corporation Stadium, here.

Trailing by an early goal, Jamshedpur returned with a vengeance to hold a vice-like grip over the proceedings thereafter and always held the upper hand despite spirited efforts by the Goa side.  

The Group C contests witnessed a total of 14 goals on Monday as ATK Mohun Bagan routed Gokulam FC 5-1 in the day’s first match at the same venue.  

FC Goa took the lead when goalkeeper TP Rehenesh lost the ball just outside the box in the sixth minute. Having received the opportunity, Iker Guarrotxena didn’t waste time to pass the ball to Noah Sadaoui, who was in an advantageous position and the winger skillfully hammered the ball in.

However, FC Goa’s celebrations didn’t last long. In the 11th minute, Rafael Crivellaro delivered an inch-perfect cross from the corner and Jamshedpur centre-back Pratik Chaudhari headed it in to level the scores at 1-1.

In the 27th minute, Ricky Lallawmawma was fouled right outside the rival box. Set-piece expert Crivellaro once again showed his class as he struck well into the top right corner to put his side ahead.

In the 39th minute, Devendra Murgaokar missed a golden opportunity to equalise for Carlos Pena’s men. The striker failed to score from close range following a delightful cross from Sadaoui.

Pronay Halder dealt them another blow to take the game further from FC Goa’s reach. The Indian midfielder got himself into a shooting position in the additional time of the first half and pulled the trigger. To his delight, his ill-directed shot went in after getting deflected by Syrian defender Mohamed Fares Arnaout.  

After half-time, Jamshedpur continued to put pressure on the rivals. Brazilian sensation Crivellaro continued to be a source of constant trouble for FC Goa defence. Just before the hour mark, the 34-year-old made it 4-1 with a simple tap-in. The credit, however, goes to substitute Ritwik Das, who carried the ball from the left flank, dribbled past an opponent and found Crivellaro with a perfect pass.

The game saw another twist as FC Goa went on to score two back-to-back goals. In the 61st minute, Iker Guarrotxena headed the ball in following a lob by Brandon Fernandes. That also marked the Spaniard’s 12th goal of the season for FC Goa.

In the 70th minute, Goa’s Sadaoui found the back of the net with a comfortable header to make it 4-3. Skipper Brandon was once again the brain behind the goal as his cross from the right turned out to be a perfect one.

Finally, Jamshedpur’s substitute Harrison Sawyer capitalised on an error by Arshdeep Singh and dealt a blow to FC Goa’s hopes of getting an equaliser. The Australian forward pounced on an opportunity in the 81st minute and took advantage of an awkward bounce of the ball to beat the goalkeeper and make it 5-3 for Aidy Boothroyd’s men.

In the next round of fixtures, Jamshedpur FC will come up against Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan, while FC Goa will clash with Gokulam Kerala on Friday, April 14.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Stoinis, Pooran fifties lead LSG to thrilling one-wicket win over RCB
Next article
Sri Lanka women's team to play white ball series against Bangladesh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sri Lanka women's team to play white ball series against Bangladesh

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis, Pooran fifties lead LSG to thrilling one-wicket win over RCB

News

Now Nora Fatehi to play leading roles

News

For Amrin Sridevi is her biggest inspiration

Sports

Assistant referee investigated for 'elbowing' Liverpool defender Robertson

Health & Lifestyle

Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' Covid vaccines to Bihar

Health & Lifestyle

Develop model for menstrual hygiene for girls in schools for all states, SC to Centre

Health & Lifestyle

Covid claims three lives in Rajasthan, 197 new cases recorded

News

Action packed ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer has bit of Salman Khan successful films

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell slam fifties; power RCB to 212/2 against LSG

News

'Besharam Rang' hitmaker Shilpa Rao to perform in Bali on her b'day

News

‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

Sports

Super Cup: Churchill Brothers look to prove mettle on bigger stage

News

Salman Khan to be blamed if Kisi Ka Bhai flops!! Says who?

Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

News

When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

News

Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US