Suresh Raina set to lead UP battalion in Indian Veteran Premier League

Dehradun, Feb 12 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is set to reignite his love for the game as he will be Uttar Pradesh in the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL).

As Raina prepares to lead VVIP Uttar Pradesh, it marks a journey back to his roots, relishing his formative years when he first took the bat for his home State.

Often regarded as one of the greatest T20 players for India, Raina is thrilled to be part of the IVPL to showcase his dynamic batting prowess and captaincy for Uttar Pradesh. “I’m super thrilled to be part of Indian Veteran Premier League, I will be playing for Team VVIP Uttar Pradesh. This is the chance to play with veteran cricketers once again,” said Raina.

Joining Raina in the team are former IPL champions Rajat Bhatia and ex-Australian all-rounder Dan Christian. With their collective experience and skill, the team is poised to make a formidable impression in the IVPL, which is slated to be played from February 23 to March 3, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is bringing together veterans such as Virendra Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said: “The veteran cricketers will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India. We welcome Suresh Raina to the IVPL family and I’m sure fans will be happy to see him back on the field.”

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions.

Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

The matches will be broadcasted live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.

