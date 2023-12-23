Sunday, December 24, 2023
WorldSports

Suryakumar Yadav likely to be ruled out of Afghanistan T20I series with ankle injury: Report

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury sustained during the series against South Africa, said reports

By Agency News Desk
Suryakumar Yadav likely to be ruled out of Afghanistan T20I series with ankle injury
Suryakumar Yadav likely to be ruled out of Afghanistan T20I series with ankle injury _pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav is all set to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury sustained during the series against South Africa, said reports

The twist of fate could potentially keep him out of action for six weeks, casting a shadow over his immediate participation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Suryakumar’s absence, detailing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Sources within the BCCI revealed that the 31-year-old’s return would be tested with a stint in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai in February, serving as a fitness check before the impending Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won’t be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL,” a source privy to BCCI told IANS.

With key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya unavailable, the selectors may face a captaincy conundrum.

The speculations around Rohit Sharma potentially leading the side emerged unless the selectors decided to opt for Ravindra Jadeja as a temporary captain. However, Jadeja’s workload concerns loomed large with his commitment to all five Tests against England.

Adding to the woes, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led the squad at the Asian Games, found himself sidelined due to a broken finger, further thinning the available batting options.

The selectors will also face a dilemma over who will be the wicketkeeper as Ishan Kishan withdrew from the South Africa Tests citing “personal reasons,” with reports suggesting a prioritization of mental health after a year on the road. Jitesh Sharma was touted as the replacement behind the stumps.

The BCCI, respecting the players’ privacy, refrained from prying into Kishan’s decision, acknowledging the toll that inconsistent selections can take on a player’s mental well-being.

As the team regroups to face Afghanistan, the challenges ahead are not just on the field but also in managing the delicate balance between performance and player well-being in the demanding world of international cricket.

–IANS

hs/

Previous article
Noman Ali ruled out of Australia Test series after emergency appendix surgery
Next article
IND W v AUS W: India post 406 in first innings, lead Australia by 187 runs in one-off Test
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.