Tamil Nadu, SAIL, Odisha and Hubli hockey register win in the Sub Junior and Junior category matches

Kovilpatti, Nov 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu and SAIL Hockey emerge victorious in their respective Sub Junior games, while Odisha and Hubli Hockey register win in their respective Junior category matches on Day 8 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B), here on Monday.

In the first Sub Junior category match, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy edged past Cuddalore Hockey Academy 2-1 in a thrilling game. Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy Captain S Lakshmanan Sri (6’) gave an early lead to his team by converting a penalty corner, following which Cuddalore Hockey Academy Captain Kowshik (29’) netted an equaliser to put his side back into the game.

However, Jaffer Hussain J (60’) scored a superb field goal in the very last minute of the match to steal the victory for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

The second Sub Junior category match of the day also turned out to be a thriller as it witnessed late drama with SAIL Hockey Academy defeating Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 2-1. Hasti Anand (21’, 59’) opened the scoring as well as netted the winning goal for SAIL Hockey Academy, while Mohd Rizwan Khan (52’) scored the solitary goal for Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur.

In the first Junior category match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 20-0. Satish Munda (2’, 3’, 35’, 59’) and Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (5’, 23’, 40’, 54’) scored four goals each, while Pritam Ekka (7’, 22, 43’) netted a hat-trick.

Rohit Singh Irengbam (10’, 36’, 50’, 60’), Nishant Kujur (19’, 48’, 49’), and Amarjit Singh Ningombam (39’, 53’) were also on the scoresheet.

In the second Junior category match of the day, Hubli Hockey Academy defeated Republican Sports Club 4-2. Captain Akash Suresh Hulakund (1′) and Pavan Kesu Jadhav (30′) scored a goal each to put their team ahead. Sachin Rushi Rajgade (34′, 35′) scored two quick goals to bring the Republican Sports Club back to level terms.

However, Raju Manoj Gayakwad (37′) and Pavan Raghavendra Dodmani (57′) found the net once each to ensure victory for the Hubli Hockey Academy.

–IANS

hs/