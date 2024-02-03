scorecardresearch
Tasking Ahmed requests BCB to not consider him for Test cricket: Report

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to not consider him for Test cricket as he is battling a lingering shoulder injury, and desires to focus solely on white-ball cricket,

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to not consider him for Test cricket as he is battling a lingering shoulder injury, and desires to focus solely on white-ball cricket, according to a report.

Cricbuzz reported that Taskin has written a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), pleading for consideration in limited-overs formats to aid his recovery. BCB officials confirmed the development to Cricbuzz but emphasized the need for a comprehensive discussion after the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season.

“He (Taskin) had sent a letter stating that he does not want to play longer-version cricket. After the game (of the ongoing BPL) is over, we will sit with him in this regard,” said Jalal Yunus, BCB’s cricket operation chairman to Cricbuzz.

The decision awaits the input of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who has been informed about Taskin’s intentions.

Taskin’s shoulder injury, sustained during the World Cup 2023 match against India, has been a persistent hurdle in his career. Following the tournament, Taskin was sent to a rehabilitation program to regain full fitness and start competitive cricket again. As a result, he missed the two-match Test series at home against New Zealand and the white-ball return tour that followed soon after.

The dilemma extends beyond the pitch, as Taskin faces the prospect of surgery and a prolonged absence from the game. The BCB’s cautious approach, evident in denying Taskin a NOC for the Indian Premier League (IPL), showcases their concerns about the injury-prone fast bowler.

Interestingly, Mustafizur Rahman, another prominent pacer from Bangladesh too opted out of red-ball cricket to focus on white-ball formats.

While BCB granted NOC to Mustafizur for the IPL, the decision remains contentious for Taskin and Shoriful Islam, both representing the country in Test cricket.

