HomeWorldSports

Tejaswin Shankar begins 2024 season with high jump win in Belgium

By Agency News Desk

Heist-op-den-Berg (Belgium), Feb 11 (IANS) National record holder Tejaswin Shankar impressively began his 2024 season, winning the high jump event at the International High Jump Gala Elmos 2024 athletics meet.

Competing for the first time since October last year, Tejaswin recorded a 2.23m jump to win the World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger event on Saturday.

Another Indian in action, Jesse Sandesh has finished joint-10th with a 2.09m jump.

The 25-year-old Tejaswin holds both the men’s high jump and decathlon national records. In recent years he had prioritised the decathlon. The Asian Games silver medallist in the decathlon, however, is focussing on his pet event high jump this year intending to make the cut for the Paris 2024 Olympics for which the qualifying standard for men’s high jump is set at 2.33m.

Earlier this month, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in their recent meeting approved Tejaswin’s request for financial assistance towards participation in continental tour events in Europe.

After the Belgium meet, he will next be in action at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech athletics meet in Nehvizdy, the Czech Republic on February 20.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
How heart attack symptoms differ in men & women
Next article
Robert Downey Jr recalls ‘Chances Are’ co-star Ryan O'Neal warning him to clean up his act
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US