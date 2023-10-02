Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen, Nandini for winning medals

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed delight over Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen and athlete Agasara Nandini winning medals in boxing and Heptathlon at Asian Games in China.

He praised the medal winners for bringing laurels to Telangana and making India proud.

The Chief Minister said that it is a great moment that Telangana Gurukulams are also excelling in producing talented athletes.

He reiterated that the state government will continue its support to the sportspersons to achieve many milestones in the sports worldwide. Telangana Gurukula.

Agasara Nandini bagged bronze medal in heptathlon in the ongoing Asian Games. She is the only athlete from Telangana state participated in athletics in the Asian Games. She is studying BBA second year at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Women’s Degree College, Sangareddy.

She studied up to 10 th standard in Gurukul School, Narsingi.

Nandini is first batch student of Telangana Social Welfare Welfare Residential Education Institution Society, Athletics Academy.

Her father Yallaiah , who runs a tea shop, enrolled his daughter in Gurukula school.

She showed special interest in sports apart from excelling in the studies. Nandini consistently gave her best performance at various international events and received accolades.

Nikhat Zareen participated in an athletics meet in Nizamabad at the age of 12. She became the second Indian boxer to win the World Championship more than once after the legendary Mary Kom in the women’s boxing senior category.

Nikhat’s father is a cricket and football player. As a sportsman, he trained his four daughters as sportspersons.

