Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz confirms participation for 2024 Rio Open

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 4 (IANS) World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has guaranteed his presence at next year’s Rio Open, tournament organizers said.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is the first player confirmed for the event, to be played on the outdoor clay of Rio de Janeiro’s Jockey Club Brasileiro from February 17 to 25, Xinhua reports.

“I am very happy to play the Rio Open in 2024,” said Alcaraz, who won the tournament in 2022. “The tournament is special for me. It was where I won my first ATP match and where I won my first ATP 500 [title]. I have a special relationship with the fans, I’m excited to be in Rio again.”

The 2024 edition of the Rio Open will mark Alcaraz’s fourth appearance in South America’s biggest tennis event.

“We are watching the rise of what could become one of the best players of all time and it is a huge satisfaction that Rio is another chapter in this success story,” tournament director Luiz Carvalho said on Tuesday.

