The No.1 position in ODI ranking is a special feeling, but don’t forget we have Asia Cup on the lineup, says Babar Azam

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, Aug 27 (IANS) The Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team after a clean sweep against Afghanistan on Saturday also went to the top of the ODI rankings. In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket’s X handle, previously known as Twitter, skipper Babar Azam and coach Mickey Arthur addressed the team and celebrated the series win.

While addressing the team Babar stated, “If today we became the No.1 ranked side in ODI cricket it’s because of our hard work. The series victory is surely a very great feeling and the unity that we showed in playing together is something that we need to carry forward.”

“The selflessness and commitment towards the team that each individual has shown is really great for the team. Enjoy this victory, but don’t forget we have the Asia Cup after four days and we need to carry this momentum forward. The best thing about this team is that here no one talks about personal record, all play as a team and that is very impressive,” he added

On his responsibility, Azam expressed that he needs to watch each and every player and boost the morale of the team.

The Men’s Cricket Team of Pakistan played a 3-match ODI series and clinched it 3-0.

In the same video, Coach Mickey Arthur also expressed his emotion on the No.1 ODI ranking and stated “I know the feeling of being the No.1 side in ODI cricket is surreal, but never-ever take it for granted.”

“You all have worked hard for it and it’s all your achievement. So enjoy it as much as u can and thrive for more.”

–IANS

