The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) As Carlos Alcaraz registered an epic five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, ending the Serbian’s dominance at grass court, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal and others lauded young tennis sensation for his maiden triumph at SW19.

Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title on the back of a stunning serving performance.

The 20-year-old joined Nadal as the second Spanish men’s champion at the grass Major in the Open era. He also became the third-youngest man after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to win the title at All England club.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin hailed the 20-year-old Spaniard and said he will follow Alcaraz’s career like he did with Roger Federer.

“What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!” Tendulkar tweeted.

The 22-time major champion and fellow Spaniard Nadal said: “Congratulations

@carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion.”

Australian tennis legend Rof Laver also extended his war wishes to Alacaraz and said: “Congratulations on your first Wimbledon crown Carlos Alcaraz. You certainly found your feet on grass this summer, an astonishing achievement against one of the greatest champions ever, Novak Djokovic. I’m sure there will be many more magnificent battles between you two.”

“Haven’t watched a whole tennis match in a long time haha THANKYOU @DjokerNole & @carlosalcaraz for putting on that incredible performance. Congratulations to you both,” last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

American Billi Jean King said: What a thriller final from two incredible competitors. Congratulations to @carlosalcaraz, the 2023 #Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles winner!

With his on Sunday in an epic five-set Wimbledon final, Alcaraz retained World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. On Monday he began his 29th week in the top spot.

