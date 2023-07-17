scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) As Carlos Alcaraz registered an epic five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, ending the Serbian’s dominance at grass court, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal and others lauded young tennis sensation for his maiden triumph at SW19.

Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title on the back of a stunning serving performance.

The 20-year-old joined Nadal as the second Spanish men’s champion at the grass Major in the Open era. He also became the third-youngest man after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to win the title at All England club.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin hailed the 20-year-old Spaniard and said he will follow Alcaraz’s career like he did with Roger Federer.

“What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!” Tendulkar tweeted.

The 22-time major champion and fellow Spaniard Nadal said: “Congratulations

@carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion.”

Australian tennis legend Rof Laver also extended his war wishes to Alacaraz and said: “Congratulations on your first Wimbledon crown Carlos Alcaraz. You certainly found your feet on grass this summer, an astonishing achievement against one of the greatest champions ever, Novak Djokovic. I’m sure there will be many more magnificent battles between you two.”

“Haven’t watched a whole tennis match in a long time haha THANKYOU @DjokerNole & @carlosalcaraz for putting on that incredible performance. Congratulations to you both,” last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

American Billi Jean King said: What a thriller final from two incredible competitors. Congratulations to @carlosalcaraz, the 2023 #Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles winner!

With his on Sunday in an epic five-set Wimbledon final, Alcaraz retained World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. On Monday he began his 29th week in the top spot.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens
Next article
Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam hails 'insanely talented' Alcaraz from Wimbledon's Centre Court

Technology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

Technology

Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sports

There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US