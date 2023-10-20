Three Indians secure medals at Badminton Asia U17, U15 Junior Championships

Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Tanvi Sharma continued their winning streaks as Indian junior shuttlers advance to the semifinals of the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships. In the boys’ U15 singles category, Jagsher Singh Khangurra defeated China’s MA Chu Xuan 21-14, 21-13 in just 28 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U15 singles division, Bornil Aakash Changmai emerged victorious in a closely contested match against Korea’s Park Jung Bin, securing 21-19, 22-20 victory.

Tanvi Sharma overcame a first-game loss to Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei to register 20-22, 21-15, 21-15 win in the girls’ U17 singles quarter-final match.

In the girls’ U17 doubles match, Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Reshika Uthayasooriyan faced 10-20, 20-22 defeat against the Chinese pair of Fu Xin Yi and Qin Shi Yang.

Jagsher Singh Khangurra and Bornil Aakash Changmai will face each other in the boys’ U15 singles semi-finals on Saturday, while Tanvi Sharma will face tournament second seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand in her girls’ U17 singles semi-final tie.