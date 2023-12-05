Toluca boss Paiva promises attacking game plan

Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Portuguese manager Renato Paiva has promised to instill an attacking mindset at Toluca as he prepares to take charge of the Mexican top-flight club.

Mexico City, Dec 5 (IANS) Portuguese manager Renato Paiva has promised to instill an attacking mindset at Toluca as he prepares to take charge of the Mexican top-flight club.

The 53-year-old faced the media on Monday for the first time since he was appointed manager of Toluca for the 2024 Liga MX season, reports Xinhua.

“We are going to take the initiative, look for goals and be entertaining for the fans,” Paiva said.

“I’m going to demand a lot of the team during all phases of the game and we have to know how to play with and without the ball,” he added.

Paiva, who had been out of work since leaving Brazil’s Bahia in September, replaces Uruguayan Carlos Morales, who assumed the job on an interim basis following the sacking of Ignacio Ambriz in October.

Toluca failed to reach the playoffs of this year’s Liga MX Apertura tournament, winning just five of 17 games to finish 12th in the 18-team standings.

It will be Paiva’s second time in charge of a Liga MX club following his six-month spell at Leon in 2022.

