'Tough to digest the fact…' Hardik Pandya pens emotional note after being ruled out of World Cup

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his emotions on social media after an ankle injury cut short his ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, stating that it is "tough to digest the fact" he will miss the remainder of the showpiece event.

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS)

The star all-rounder has been ruled out of the remainder of the mega tournament after failing to recover from an injury to his left ankle, he sustained during the league match against Bangladesh on October 19, the ICC confirmed on Saturday.

“Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP,” Pandya wrote on social media platform X.

The 30-year-old limped off the field after injuring his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s fourth league match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at MCA Stadium in Pune, and has not been a part of the Indian line-up since.

The Event Technical Committee has approved Prasidh Krishna as a replacement for Pandya in the India squad.

India have already qualified for the semifinal of the tournament and are the only team that are undefeated so far with seven wins in as many as matches in a row.

The men in blue will next face South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

–IANS

