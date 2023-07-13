scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Tvesa takes lead as she looks to end title drought on Women's Pro Golf Tour

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) Tvesa Malik who has not had a win since 2021, shot 1-over 68 as no player went under par for the second day running in the 11th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, here on Thursday.

Tvesa, who shot 70 in the first round, is now 4-over 134 at the Par-67 layout.

Tvesa, who last won in the sixth leg of the 2021 season, leads Durga Nittur (70-69), who is searching for her maiden win as a pro. Durga turned pro in 2020-21.

Amateur Mannat Brar, one of the three overnight leaders, was lying third as she followed her first round 69 with a 71 and was two shots behind Tvesa. Sneha Singh (69-72) and Seher Atwal (69-74), who were also in shared lead after the first round, dropped down the leaderboard.

Sneha, two-time winner this season, was sole fourth, while Oviya Reddi (72-70) was fifth.

Tvesa did not have the best of starts with bogeys on the first and the Par-5 fourth. Yet she fought back with gains on the sixth and eighth only to drop a third bogey on the Par-3 ninth. Another bogey on the 11th meant she was 2-over, but a birdie on Par-4 15th salvaged the day and gave her the lead.

Tvesa has been playing the local Tour, even as she is looking at any chances to get back to the Ladies European Tour, where she lost the card last year and has limited status in 2023.

Local golfer Durga, playing in the same group as Tvesa, was even par through 14 holes and in the lead but a double bogey on Par-4 15th saw her fall back to 2-over 69 and into second place with one more round to go.

It was a rough day for Mannat, who had five bogeys against one sole birdie for 4-over 71. Sneha Singh had six bogeys and one birdie in her 72.

Seher, who did not have a single birdie on the second day, shot 7-over 74 after her first round effort of 69. She dropped to Tied-sixth alongside Kriti Chowhan (74-69) and Agrima Manral (74-69).

Five players including last week’s winner Neha Tripathi were tied ninth. The others were amateur Saanvi Somu, Saaniya Sharma, Jasmine Shekar and Ananya Datar, all at 10-over 144.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Badminton Asia Junior C'ship: India's Tara Shah, Rakshitha advance to round of 16
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ship: India's Tara Shah, Rakshitha advance to round of 16

Sports

1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal, Rohit slam fifties; take India to 146/0 at lunch against West Indies

Sports

Players to not lose 100 % of match fee to slow over rates in Tests under new regulations

Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for India ODIs; Sharmin earns recall, Jahanara misses out

News

'The Jengaburu Curse' shows repercussions of relentless  pursuit of radioactive element

Technology

Apple Vision Pro to use custom-designed DRAM Chip

Sports

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events

Sports

Duleep Trophy Final: Kaverappa four-fer gives South Zone advantage over West Zone on Day 2

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown for India’s third moon mission progressing smoothly (Lead)

News

Aasif Sheikh to transform into ‘naughty girl’ in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

News

Idris Elba tells fans to keep their fingers crossed for a second 'Luther' movie

Technology

New non-invasive, portable ‘fastball’ test to detect Alzheimer’s faster

News

When Matt Damon 'fell into depression' while shooting an unnamed film

Sports

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: 'We didn't get the total we were expecting', admits Harmanpreet after 4-wicket loss

Technology

Meta to release commercial AI model like ChatGPT, Bard

News

'It's a vulnerable time,' says Reese Witherspoon on her divorce from Tim Toth

News

Craig Mazin says, he is 'philosophically aligned' to WGA

Sports

Naocha Singh joins Kerala Blasters FC from Mumbai City FC

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US