Two J&K players to represent India in World Taekwondo Olympic qualifiers in South Korea

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Two taekwondo athletes, Danish Manzoor and Hashim Majeed, from Jammu and Kashmir will represent India in the World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond G4 (Olympic) ranking Championship to be held at Chuncheon, South Korea, from August 18-20.

The championship, named the Gangwon Chuncheon 2023 World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Game, is an official Olympic ranking event organised by the Korean Taekwondo Association from August 18-20, under the aegis of World Taekwondo.

Both athletes are from Kashmir and were training under Master Atul Pangotra (Coach, JKSC). They left for South Korea on Monday evening.

Danish Manzoor has previously competed at the Israel Open G2 ranking event and is eying for the next Olympics. The President of J&K Taekwondo Association Rajesh Pangotra congratulated both athletes and wished them luck for the championship.

World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Game is open to any individual who holds Kukkiwon Poom or Dan Certificate and will be held in Individual and Team competitions. For Team Competition, all athletes require a World Taekwondo Global Athlete Licence in addition to Kukkiwon Poom or Dan Certificate.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
