scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

U.S Open: Swiatek surges past Kaja Juvan to reach pre-quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

New York, Sep 1 (IANS) World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek dropped just one game as she stormed past qualifier Kaja Juvan into the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the US Open in New York on Friday.

Swiatek eased past one of her best friends in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Friday, beating qualifier Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1 to reach the Round of 16 at the 2023 US Open.

The pair have been close for nearly a decade, since their days in juniors. But defending champion Swiatek of Poland was still unwavering in collecting her third straight win over Slovenia’s Juvan, polishing off the victory after just 49 minutes of play.

This is Swiatek’s 10th straight win at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, as she aims to defend a title for the fourth time in her career.

She will next face the winner of the match between American star Bernarda Pera and former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, the No.20 seed.

Karolina Muchova needed all her major experience and mental fortitude to fend off the variety and sizzling energy from American Taylor Townsend in a gripping 7-6(0), 6-3 contest.

China’s Wang Xinyu also advanced to the next round, defeating Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

This was the first meeting between 53rd-rank Wang and 64th-ranked Schmiedlova. Of the two, the 29-year-old Slovak has better success at Slams, having reached the Round of 16 at Roland Garros this year.

The 22-year Wang is currently enjoying her best Slam result, defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo in a three-set, and nearly three-hour, thriller to advance to Round 4.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Clifford Miranda names 23-member squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US