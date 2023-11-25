scorecardresearch
UEFA confirms Marcus Rashford one-match Champions League ban

Marcus Rashford has received a one-match ban following his red card in the game against Copenhagen, UEFA said on Friday.

By Agency News Desk
Copenhagen, Nov 25 (IANS) Manchester United forward player Marcus Rashford has received a one-match ban following his red card in the game against Copenhagen, UEFA said on Friday. Rashford was sent off in the 42nd minute of the 4-3 defeat on Nov. 8, for planting his foot on the ankle of Elias Jelert to protect the ball.

United manager Erik ten Hag called it “harsh,”. I think when you freeze it, it always looks worse. I’m very disappointed about such decisions. I think the game is never meant to be like this,” Ten Hag said at the time. “It has nothing to do with football.”

The 26-year-old will miss United’s game at Galatasaray on Wednesday but will be available for the final group game at home to Bayern Munich, as UEFA judged his actions as rough play and not serious rough play.

Bayern leads Group A with maximum points and is the clear group champion, whereas United is bottom of the group with three points after four games, only one point behind Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

