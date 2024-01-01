UKK Season 2: Chennai Quick Guns inflict first defeat on Gujarat Giants

Cuttack, Jan 1 (IANS) Chennai Quick Guns continued their unbeaten run to inflict the first defeat on Gujarat Giants in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2, beating them 35-29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Ramji Kashyap proved to be the main man for the winning team once again as he scored 10 points and stayed on the mat for more than four minutes to earn crucial dream run bonus points for his team.

Chennai Quick Guns began the contest positively, allowing Gujarat Giants to claim only 14 points in the first turn. They also earned two dream run bonus points to reduce the difference before the start of the following turn that went in the favour of Gujarat.

The first batch of Shubham Thorat, Deepak Madhav and Faizankha Pathan attained three crucial dream run bonus points as Chennai could only manage to notch up 8 points during the attack.

Ramji Kashyap brought Chennai Quick Guns back into the game during the third turn when he showcased a sublime defensive display and earned a record five dream run bonus points for the first time in Season 2.

On the other hand, Gujarat managed to accumulate only 12 points in attack, establishing a 16-point target. Chennai chased the target by securing a total of 20 points in the final turn to seize victory.

Chennai Quick Guns will now take on defending champions Odisha Juggernauts on Tuesday, while Mumbai Khiladis will go up against Gujarat Giants.

