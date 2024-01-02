UKK Season 2: Stitched for success, Gujarat Giants’ captain Akshay Bhangare

Cuttack, Jan 2 (IANS) Injuries have derailed the careers of many sportspersons despite their best efforts but the same cannot be said for Akshay Bhangare, the newly named skipper Gujarat Giants, Ultimate Kho Kho League team.

The 26-year-old kho kho star, who chose his path in the sport when he was in class 5, has always had his sights on playing at the highest level of the sport and is currently leading Adani Sportsline’s team in Season 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho.

As the captain of the Gujarat Giants, Akshay is grateful for the opportunity given to him by Adani Sportsline, who have been working hard to promote kho kho in the country.

“The coach and the management are very supportive towards our team and my teammates, and they have built a vibrant team with a good blend of young and experienced players. Under the leadership of the Adani Sportsline, I expect our side to be the team to beat in season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho League,” he was quoted as saying by the franchise in a release on Tuesday.

However, Bhangare’s dream of leading the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants in the Ultimate Kho Kho League was almost not meant to be.

Almost 10 years back, when fighting for a spot in the Maharashtra state team, a young Bhangare came close to missing out on selection for the side because of a bike accident just two hours before his semifinal clash in the District Championship that forced him to get stitches and threatened to put him on the sidelines.

Recalling what was a tough moment in his budding career, Bhangare went on to reveal how he was not deterred by the multiple stitches on his legs.

“I was working hard and training hard to make it to the national team. In 2012, I played in the state championship for the first time. In 2013, when I was physically and mentally ready to play in the district championship, I suffered a major bike accident at 6 am when I had to play for my team at 8 am. I had eight stitches on my leg and was also mentally affected because of this incident. Many of my teammates were sure I would not be able to play,” said Bhangare.

Many of the biggest stars of any sport use such a moment to make their case, and much like his sporting idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who is considered an epitome of fitness, Bhangare used this moment to prove that he was the right fit for the state side, especially in front of the selection committee.

“At half time, I thought, what is the most that will happen? At the most, the stitches will come off. During what we call the average time in kho kho, I defended that time to the best of my abilities, and this impressed the selection committee, they felt that if he could do well with this injury then he was worth giving a chance. So, they said that if I can get fit in the fitness camp, then I will be given a chance. This led to my selection for the state championships and then the national team, because of that moment.”

This was the moment that brought the now-Gujarat Giants skipper to the forefront of the sport. He has since gone on to represent Maharashtra in national competitions at the Senior and Junior levels. Not only that, Bhangare has also captained the Maharashtra Senior team as well as the Indian Kho Kho team.

Now as the skipper for the Gujarat Giants in his first Ultimate Kho Kho League with his side, he hopes to translate the same kind of resilience to the playing field.

