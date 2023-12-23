Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 kicks off on Sunday as defending champ Odisha Juggernauts take on Rajasthan Warriors

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (IANS) Ultimate Kho Kho is poised to captivate enthusiasts of athletic endeavours with a thrilling second season of the high-energy league. The inaugural match will commence as the reigning champions and local favourites, Odisha Juggernauts engage in spirited competition against Rajasthan Warriors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Conceived by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho garnered prodigious interest among enthusiasts and corporate entities during its inaugural edition. This was largely attributable to the sport’s innovative manifestation, replete with an ambitious objective of revivifying and propelling it onto the global stage. Remarkably, Ultimate Kho Kho ascended to the position of India’s third-largest non-cricket league, ascertained by its extensive television viewership.

The impending second edition pledges an even more enriching spectacle as uniformity in points system has been introduced wherein two points will be attributed to all attacking moves to the teams. The season 2 is featuring six teams under the ownership of preeminent Indian corporate entities and sports investors. These formidable teams are poised to engage in spirited competition, vying for the esteemed title from December 24, 2023 to January 13, 2024.

While addressing the media during a press conference in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Tenzing Niyogi, the CEO and Commissioner of the Ultimate Kho Kho League, commented: “Ultimate Kho Kho’s unparalleled success in the inaugural edition is the testament to the potential of this indigenous sport. It also attracted immense interest from the corporate world and fans which is quite inspiring for all those associated with the league. We plan to expand Ultimate Kho Kho in 2025 with the addition of two more teams. Considering the support and love of fans from across the country and globe, I am confident that Season 2 will surpass the success of the inaugural season. Season 2 is going to be bigger and more exciting. I wish the best luck to all teams.”

Host Odisha has occupied a preeminent position in the advocacy of sports over the past decade, and the provincial administration has forthwith disclosed its intention to inaugurate a high-performance centre dedicated to the pursuit of Kho-Kho within the region.

Siddhartha Das, Director, Sports, Odisha Govt said, “Odisha has built significant sports infrastructure for various sports and is emerging as the leading sports hub of India. The state has been investing on the promotion and development of sports including traditional sports like Kho Kho. We are delighted to host the second season of Ultimate Kho Kho here in Odisha and I welcome and wish the very best for all the teams. I am sure that the Odisha Juggernaut will give its best and defend the title in front of the home fans.”

The captains of the six participating teams graced the press conference with their presence, affording valuable insights into the preparatory measures undertaken by their respective contingents.

Apart from Odisha Juggernauts (owned by the Government of Odisha) and Rajasthan Warriors (owned by Capri Global Group), the other teams in the league are Chennai Quick Guns (owned by KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (owned by Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (owned by Punit Balan Group) and last edition runners-up Telugu Yoddhas (owned by GMR Sports).

A grand total of 145 athletes, inclusive of 33 promising youths aged between 16 and 18, hailing from diverse corners of the nation, shall engage in spirited competition over the ensuing 21 days.

