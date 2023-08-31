US crushes Jordan, China suffers more in FIBA World Cup

Manila, Aug 31 (IANS) The US delivered another impressive performance in the FIBA World Cup, securing consecutive games with over 100 points for the first time since 2006, as they defeated Jordan 110-62, while China concluded its winless group phase after a loss to Puerto Rico.

After defeating Greece 109-81 on Monday, the US secured a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare. They only needed a victory on Wednesday to secure the top spot in Group C, reports Xinhua.

Against Jordan, who had suffered back-to-back defeats, the US displayed aggressiveness right from the start, nearly sealing the win with a halftime score of 62-33.

“We were looking to experiment with some lineups. The challenge with FIBA is that you have only a few weeks to shape your team compared to an NBA season spanning six to eight months. While the game wasn’t competitive, both groups had a good rhythm. We haven’t made any decisions moving forward, but we wanted to explore some aspects,” commented US head coach Steve Kerr.

All 12 players on the US roster contributed to the scoresheet, with Anthony Edwards standing out with 22 points. The 22-year-old shot 8-of-16 from the field, securing eight rebounds and four assists.

“Our depth will be crucial moving forward; all 12 of us can score. Our synergy is important as we draw energy from each other. Having that depth is really significant,” highlighted the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star player.

On the Jordan side, Rondae Hollis Jefferson maintained his exceptional form, contributing 20 points and seven rebounds.

Greece advanced to the round of 16 alongside the US by defeating New Zealand 83-74. In the second round, Greece and the US will face Montenegro and Lithuania, respectively, while Jordan and New Zealand will compete in the Classification Games 17-32.

China’s slim hopes for reaching the round of 16 were dashed by Puerto Rico in a Group B match. China now has to participate in the Classification Games in pursuit of their Olympic aspirations.

Puerto Rico took control of the game, leading 52-37 at halftime. Despite China scoring 37 points in the following quarter, cutting the deficit to nine points, Puerto Rico held their ground and secured a spot in the round of 16.

In another Group B match, Serbia remained focused on their objective, easily defeating debutant South Sudan 115-83 to progress from the group.

In Group F, Georgia’s impressive debut run continued as they overcame Venezuela 70-59, earning a place in the second round alongside Slovenia, who pulled ahead in the second half to defeat Cape Verde 92-77 for an unbeaten record in the group. Despite shooting 5-of-17 from the field, Doncic still emerged as the top scorer for Slovenia with 19 points, while Klemen Prepelic shone with 18 points in the victory.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Spain completed Group G actions with an undefeated record following an 85-65 victory over Iran, while Brazil secured second place by defeating Cote d’Ivoire 89-77.

