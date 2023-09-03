US Open: Medvedev denies Baez's late charge, Zverev surges past Dimitrov to reach fourth round

New York, Sep 3 (IANS) Daniil Medvedev took a sledgehammer to Sebastian Baez’s 12-match winning streak inside Arthur Ashe Stadium late Saturday night, defeating the Argentine 6-2, 6-1 7-6(6) to power into the fourth round of the US Open.

After a subdued opening two sets, Baez took the fight to Medvedev in the third, hitting bigger forehands and coming to net 17 times, nearing the 18 total net visits he made in the first two rounds.

Baez led 5-2 in the third set but his momentum was halted by a 10-minute delay for light rain. When play resumed Medvedev broke to get back on serve at 4-5, fended off one set point in the following game, and dug out of a 0/30 hole in his next service game.

Baez made a number of tired unforced errors at key moments, including at 6/6 serving in the tie-break.

In the Round of 16, the former world no. 1 Russian will now try to snap a two-match losing streak against Alex de Minaur, although he leads the Australian 4-2 overall in their Head-to-Head series.

In another singles match, Germany’s Alexander Zverev rallied past the former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov 6-7(2), 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

The German, who has made it to the Round of 16 in four consecutive appearances at the event, will next play sixth seed Jannik Sinner, who defeated 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka in four sets earlier in the day.

Zverev will next try to extend his 3-1 ATP Head-to-Head advantage over Sinner. The pair last clashed at last year’s Monte-Carlo Masters. It will be a critical match for Zverev, who currently is in eighth place in the ATP Live Race To Turin while Sinner is in fourth.

Earlier in the day, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz moved past Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to book his spot in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the third straight year.

Alcaraz needed to produce a high-class display to overcome Evans and his trademark box of tricks, but the Spaniard’s consistency and power was key as he held firm for a three-hour, 10-minute triumph.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz’s next challenge as he chases his third Grand Slam crown is a clash against Matteo Arnaldi.

It will be the first meeting between the 2022 ATP Finals competitor Arnaldi and Alcaraz, who is trying to become the first player to defend the men’s singles crown at the US Open since Roger Federer in 2008.

