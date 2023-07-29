scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UTT Season 4: Chennai Lions thrash Puneri Paltan to enter second successive final

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 29 (IANS) Defending champions Chennai Lions continued their dominant show as they stormed into the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 after crushing Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 8-3 in the second semifinal at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The Chennai franchise will take on Goa Challengers in the final on Sunday and will look to defend their title.

Star Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal faced Manush Shah in the fourth match of the tie and won the necessary eighth point required for victory.

The young Manush Shah produced startling shots early on to take the first game 11-5 before Sharath Kamal made a fine comeback and clinched the second game 11-5 as Chennai Lions reached the back-to-back final in the franchise-based league promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Earlier, Benedikt Duda won the first match (Men’s Singles) of the tie against 2018 ITTF African-Cup champion Omar Assar 3-0 to give Chennai Lions a perfect start.

The World No. 32 played aggressively from the get-go and used his perfect forehands to good effect to take the opening game 11-5 before pocketing the second by 11-7. Duda looked in complete control of his shots in the third game as well as he clinched it by 11-6 to register a comprehensive victory.

Yangzi Liu defeated Hana Matelova 2-1 to continue her undefeated streak in Season 4 and further extended the lead for the defending champions in the tie.

The Australian paddler struggled in the first game as Hana showed immaculate control on her backhand to win it 11-3 before Yangzi came roaring and clinched the second game 11-8 to force the match into the decider where she registered an 11-7 victory.

In the third match (Mixed Doubles), Sharath Kamal and Yangzi beat Manush Shah and Hana 2-1 and took Chennai Lions’ lead to 7-2 in the tie.

Sharath and Yangzi began the match with positive intent. They showcased immaculate control on both flanks to win the first game 11-4 before Manush and Hana took the second by 11-9. The decider of the match went in the favour of the Chennai Lions’ pair by 11-6.

Tie Result:

Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan TT 8-3: Benedikt Duda beat Omar Assar, 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-6), Yangzi Liu beat Hana Matelova 2-1 (3-11, 11-8, 11-7), Sharath/Yangzi beat Manush/Hana 2-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-6),

Sharath Kamal 1-1 Manush Shah (5-11, 11-5).

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
J&K CS asks health professionals to screen UT population for NCD
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

J&K CS asks health professionals to screen UT population for NCD

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes lives by the sword, dies by the sword, says Dinesh Karthik

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Renard's late winner lifts France past Brazil

News

Kerala film director Chandran wins J.C Daniel Award

Sports

Football: Bangladesh Army team reaches Kolkata for 132nd Durand Cup

News

'Chaat ya Chaata' puts Roadies' general knowledge to test

News

Karisma Kapoor was 'shocked' when Saif confessed he didn't know how to ride a bike

News

Sushmita as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant is courageous quest of triumph in Taali teaser

Sports

Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes seven sixes in a 48-run over in Kabul Premier League

Sports

World University Games: India edges China to reach archery compound mixed team final

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three exciting talents ahead of 2023-24 domestic season

News

'Splitsvilla' contestants we want to see as 'Roadies' wildcards

Sports

Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley has made big strides as an opener in the series, says Michael Atherton

Sports

2nd ODI: India rest Rohit, Virat as West Indies win toss, elect to bowl

Sports

World University Games: Manu, Elavenil star as shooters bag three gold medals

News

Madonna shares motivational message amid health recovery

Sports

Lanka Premier League: Babar, Miller, Shakib, Hasaranga set to feature in 4th edition

News

'Iron Man 3' mask, Harry Potter wands, Captain America shield to be auctioned

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US