UWW suspends Wrestling Federation of India for delaying elections: Reports

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The United World Wrestling (UWW) has decided to suspend the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) indefinitely, as per the reports. This action comes as a result of the WFI’s inability to hold elections as required. The development means Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships.

Originally, the WFI elections were to be held on May 7 but the Sports Ministry had declared elections null and void and asked the IOA to constitute a Transitory Committee or Ad hoc Committee to conduct elections and manage affairs.

The national wrestling body wrestling governing body, presently under the management of an ad-hoc committee established by the Indian Olympic Association, was supposed to conduct elections in June. Unfortunately, these elections have faced multiple delays due to a series of legal challenges put forth by different state units.

Then, the election was slated to be held on August 12 but Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed WFI elections till further orders following a petition of the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

Notably, UWW issued a warning to WFI, stating that they would suspend the Federation if the election process was not conducted within the specified timeframe.

–IANS

