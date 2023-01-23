scorecardresearch
Watson, Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Dinda sign up for LLC Masters in Qatar

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Legends League Cricket on Monday announced that six former players have signed up for the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters season to be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 8 this year.

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga, South Africa’s Albie Morkel, Kevin O’Brien of Ireland, India’s Ashoke Dinda and former Bangladesh star Rajin Saleh are the six who will join legends from 12 nations that will participate in LLC Masters this year.

The list of confirmed players includes Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Asghar Afghan and Monty Panesar.

Statistics show that Kevin O’Brien and Shane Watson have been amongst the most successful player. O’Brien has played for both seasons and is confirmed for LLC Masters as well. He has scored 374 runs in 11 matches with a highest of 106. Watson has played only four matches and scored 141 runs with a strike rate of almost 164.

Upul Tharanga said, “It was really a great experience playing the first season of Legends League Cricket as playing with other legends have nostalgic feelings of playing for the country.”

Kevin O’Brien said, “Having played both seasons, I am so excited to once again showcase my skills and talent and play some really competitive cricket. I look forward to performing well for my team at LLC Masters.”

Ashoke Dinda said he is looking forward to the LLC Masters after playing in the last season. “The last season in India was really good for me as far as my performance was concerned. I look forward to enjoying the game during LLC Masters as well.”

Shane Watson said, “I carry some special memories from last season and hope to create more while entertaining our fans.”

Albie Morkel said he is excited to be part of the Legends again, “I am very excited to be part of the Legends again. Looking forward to the tournament in Qatar.”

Rajin Saleh said, “I am following the Legends League Cricket. I am looking forward to some quality cricket during LLC Masters, considering the seriousness of the last seasons.”

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “The player’s pool is getting bigger for LLC Masters. We are going to witness some old rivalries and good competitive cricket this season. We will soon be announcing the schedule for the matches in the coming days.”

