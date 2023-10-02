'We are disgusted': Tottenham condemn racist abuse towards defender Destiny Udogie

London, Oct 2 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur on Monday strongly denounced the racist abuse aimed at defender Destiny Udogie on social media following their 2-1 victory against Liverpool at home on Saturday.

Udogie posted on Instagram after the 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with several people responding with monkey emojis and racist comments.

Tottenham has issued a condemnation of the abuse and pledged to take action against the audacious individuals responsible for it.

“We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool. We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you, Destiny,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

During Tottenham’s impressive victory, the left-back who is only 20 years old played a significant role. He performed exceptionally well against Mohamed Salah, and drawing two challenges from Diogo Jota in the space of 22 seconds that, the Portuguese attacker a red card in the second half.

–IANS

bc