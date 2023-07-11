We just want to focus on the good cricket and that is our goal, says Harmanpreet ahead of Bangladesh T20Is

Dhaka, July 8 (IANS) Ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh starting from July 9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the goal of her team on their return to the international circuit is to focus on playing good cricket.

“They are a very good side and they always play really good cricket in home conditions. They are very competitive when they are playing good cricket and we just want to keep things very simple.”

“It will be very challenging for us and we are ready for the challenge. We had 2-3 days to prepare ourselves and we prepared ourselves in every department. We are looking forward to some very positive cricket, and hope that everybody will play together to give their best.”

“Whatever things always gave us a result, we just want to focus on that. We are not going to think about who is better, who is bad. We just want to focus on the good cricket and that is our goal,” said Harmanpreet in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the first T20I.

With pitches in Bangladesh often being slow for batting and aiding spinners aplenty, Harmanpreet feels that a good batting pitch will be great for fans thronging the stadium to watch the matches.

“Usually, in Asian conditions, we usually get a turning track. But here I’ve heard the wicket is very good. That’s what we are expecting, in T20 cricket we look for a good batting track and hopefully tomorrow the pitch will play very well and get big totals. Hopefully, we will be able to execute whatever we’ve discussed on the field,” she added.

This will be India’s first international series after the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) was held in March.

“For domestic players, it was a great platform to perform, and whoever got the opportunity did very well, that’s what we were looking for. Before that, only 20-30 players were getting an opportunity to play for the country.”

“The domestic players weren’t getting much experience and WPL played a very big role for the domestic players. I am really happy that domestic players took this opportunity and did very well,” stated Harmanpreet.

India have the upper hand over Bangladesh with an 11-2 head-to-head record in T20Is and are on the tour with some regulars like Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad not being in the team.

Despite the presence of new faces like Uma Chetry, B Anusha, Minnu Mani and Rashi Kanojiya, interim head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer remarked that India are not looking to make various experiment in their playing elevens against Bangladesh.

“Well, I don’t see that happening (experimentation) because for us, every match is important and there is nothing like experiment. We want to play our best side because the whole idea is to win. I’m sure Bangladesh also is going to have the same attitude.”

“So, it’s never an experiment or I would say, experimenting is never a motivation since we have the leverage of being the best in the sub-continent –- it doesn’t give us the leverage of doing this. We want to play and exhibit some good cricket.”

Nooshin, who coached India to the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and Women’s Emerging Asia Cup titles this year, also noted that with teams like Bangladesh unearthing new talented players, it doesn’t give scope to India for experimenting with their playing eleven.

“We are looking at some positivity and it’s been quite some time since the girls have played on this soil. Things have changed over a period of time and obviously they have for Bangladesh cricket too.”

“I have seen in the Under-19 and the Emerging teams. They sent about six Under-19 cricketers for the seniors’ (T20) World Cup, which is such an eye-opener. It just shows how much cricket has grown over time in Bangladesh. That itself is a very positive thing.”

“Then in the Emerging tournament, we had to play the final against them, some good attitude they have shown over a period of time. So step by step, I think the subcontinent teams have really been doing well.”

“If you see, Sri Lanka has beaten New Zealand recently, so what else do you need? These things indicate to India to really do well and not experiment actually,” she concluded.

