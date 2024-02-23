We present to you WPL – Cricket Ka Queendom: Jay Shah

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The second edition of the Women’s Premier League, beginning in Bengaluru on Friday with an encounter between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals, will be optimistic about meeting its existential purpose of giving a wider platform to promising home-grown talents.

Expressing his delight, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday wrote on X: “I am overwhelmed with gratitude as we commence on a new journey today with the start of Women’s Premier League Season 2. Our vision was to establish the biggest women’s cricket league, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to turning this vision into reality.”

“Your unwavering commitment and enthusiasm has truly made @wplt20 into more than just a league; – it has become a celebration of cricket’s essence and companionship. A place where players thrive in sisterhood, where their skills on the field doesn’t come in the way of their off-field revelry. Their rules. Their rule. We present to you #TataWPL – Cricket Ka Queendom,” he added.

The second edition of the cash-rich tournament will see five teams clashing in 22 matches in a 25-day saga. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the league with a thrilling win over Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals last year and are once again tipped as favourites.

Bengaluru and New Delhi share matches this season with no change to league format. Each team will be playing the other four twice in the group stage round and the winner will enter the final.

Teams finishing second and third will clash in the eliminator to qualify for the final in New Delhi on March 17.

