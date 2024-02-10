‘We'll look to finish in the top four positions’ says Haryana Steelers' head coach Manpreet Singh

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) The Haryana Steelers registered their third consecutive victory after defeating U.P. Yoddhas 50-34 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Friday.

With the victory, the Steelers moved to the fifth spot in the standings.

When asked about the importance of the win ahead of the Playoffs, Haryana Steelers’ Head Coach Manpreet Singh said, “It’s great to collect wins just before our home leg. The team is high on confidence at the moment. We’ll look to win all of our games in Panchkula and finish in the top four at the end of the league.”

Manpreet Singh also lauded the Steelers’ defenders for their performance this season, “Our defense unit has been playing really well. If the defenders continue to perform the way they have been doing then we’ll certainly win our last four games. And the raiders also gain confidence when the defense unit is doing well.”

Speaking about the most important aspect for the team ahead of the business end of the competition, the Head Coach said, “It’s important for all the players to be fit for the business end of the tournament. We have to play four games in quick succession in our home ground and then we’ll go into the playoffs. So we have to monitor the fitness of the players more closely during the current phase of the tournament.”

The Haryana Steelers will be up against Patna Pirates in their next match at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula on Friday, February 16.

–IANS

hs/