West Bengal CM mourns death of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, Oct 23 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress’ National President Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of Bishan Singh Bedi, the legendary Indian spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team.

In a message posted on her X account, Banerjee said that she is saddened by the death of the legendary Indian cricketer.

She has also claimed that the iconic performance by Bishan Singh Bedi had helped the Indian cricket team to bag victories in matches in the past.

The Chief Minister has also described him as “a great captain” and “a strong personality”.

“Saddened at the demise of the legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. The iconic left-arm spin bowler had brought home many spectacular victories for us and his name is etched in the memory of millions of his fans. A great captain and a strong personality, he is a beacon light for Indian sports. Sincere condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers,” the message on her official X account said.

–IANS

src/khz


