West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 10 (IANS) West Ham United have signed Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Alvarez has joined the Hammers for an undisclosed fee after the club fought off strong competition from other top European clubs to bring him to London Stadium.

The 25-year-old is a twice Dutch champion and has made 147 appearances, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, for the Eredivisie club since arriving in 2019.

Capped 69 times by his country, Alvarez has extensive European experience with Ajax and is now looking forward to playing Premier League and UEFA Europa League football with West Ham.

“I am very happy and very proud to be here. Being here in London and seeing London Stadium, it’s amazing. I can’t wait to play here in front of the West Ham fans,” said Alvarez.

“It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career. To join a club like West Ham is a dream for me and my family. The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family, and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt,” he added.

Manager David Moyes is looking forward to working with a player who ranked first in ball carry distance and second in pass attempts in the Eredivisie last season.

“We’re really pleased to add Edson to our squad. The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer – and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

“He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date. We’re excited about welcoming to West Ham and seeing him play his part in English and European competition for the Club,” said Moyes.

Alvarez will wear the No.19 shirt at West Ham United.

Agency News Desk
