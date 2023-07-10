scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'When did I bowl with new ball…': Ben Stokes' reply on Australian media 'crybaby' jibe

By Agency News Desk

London, July 4 (IANS) The contentious dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on final day of second Ashes Test at Lord’s has undeniably heightened the tensions between England and Australia, intensifying the already fiercely competitive atmosphere of the Ashes 2023 series.

Both the captains have already shared their opposing views on Bairstow’s dismissal. Stokes was sceptical about the whole incident and clarified that he wouldn’t have wanted to “win a game in that manner”.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, on the other hand, offered an entirely contrasting view to his England counterpart, saying “It was totally fair play. That’s how the rule is.”

England coach Brendon McCullum was left frustrated by the incident and declared post-match that “he can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer any time soon” with the Australia players. Australia coach Andrew McDonald hit back, calling the comments ‘disappointing’.

The controversial dismissal also received significant criticism from the British media, which described it as ‘pathetic’ and accused Cummins of disregarding ‘decorum’ and ‘codes of honor and decorum’.

As the English media wages war on Australia following Bairstow’s stumping controversy, the Australian media hit back with ‘crybabies’ tag for Ben Stokes and his team on Tuesday morning.

An Australian publication put out a picture of Stokes with a pacifier in mouth and crawling along the ground in a nappy. Accompanying that headline are the words: “Poms take whingeing to new level with ‘cheating’ drivel”.

Reacting to the post, Stokes wrote: “That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball”.

Even, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also joined the war of words, using his official Twitter account to say Australia remains “right behind” the national cricket teams.

“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious,” Albanese tweeted.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals
Next article
Gujarat Giants completes NYP trials for PKL's Season 10
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Wouldn't be surprised if Djokovic ends up with nine or 10 Wimbledon titles': Mats Wilander

Sports

Chamari Athapaththu becomes first Sri Lanka player to top Women's ODI player rankings

Sports

Wang Chuqin becomes new men's world No. 1 in table tennis

Sports

Travis Head reveals Bairstow almost stumped him in Ashes opener

Sports

Newell's extend unbeaten run in Argentine top flight

Sports

Ashes 2023: Bairstow's dismissal will galvanise England in comeback bid, says Brendon McCullum

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We will check him and work it out', says McCullum on Ollie Pope's shoulder injury

Sports

Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Germany tour, four-nation tournament in Spain

Sports

Gujarat Giants completes NYP trials for PKL's Season 10

Sports

Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals

Sports

Paulinho joins Atletico Mineiro on permanent deal

Sports

China's Wang reaches second round at Wimbledon, Zheng ousted by Siniakova

Sports

West Indies Women's squad announced for T20I series against Ireland

Sports

Montreal Tigers are all set to roar louder in this edition of Global T20, says head coach Dav Whatmore

Sports

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalie Emiliano Martinez reaches Kolkata

Sports

Wimbledon: Djokovic overcomes sluggish start to advance; Rublev, Musetti in 2nd round (roundup)

Sports

Chefs de Mission Seminar of Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek overcomes China's Zhu; Pegula, Garcia too reach second round (women's roundup)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US