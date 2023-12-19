WI name squad for last two T20Is against England; Alzarri Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer rested

Trinidad, Dec 19 (IANS) The West Indies named their squad for the final two T20Is at home against England with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and experienced batter Shimron Hetmyer dropping out of the 15-player group.

The Caribbean side currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and can clinch a series triumph with a victory in the fourth game in Trinidad on Tuesday or the final clash at the same venue on Thursday.

The decision to rest Joseph is made with one eye on next month’s tour of Australia, where the West Indies will play two Tests against the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners in Adelaide and Brisbane and a total of six white-ball (three ODIs and three T20Is) contests.

Joseph is a key member of the West Indies’ fast bowling unit in all three formats and is currently the equal leading wicket-taker during the T20I series against England with six scalps.

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (c). Shai Hope (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

