scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarterfinals; Sinners too advances

By Agency News Desk

London, July 9 (IANS) Andrey Rublev failed to capitalise on two match points and quelled a barrage of attacks from Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan to reach his maiden quarterfinals with thrilling five sets win at Wimbledon here on Sunday.

Rublev, the World No. 7 looked in firm control of their men’s singles fourth-round match after winning the opening two sets. But Bublik claimed the third and fourth, saving two match points in the process, in tie-breaks. He kept the 25-year-old Russian on the backfoot with massive serving before Rublev roared back to win 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5) 6-4 after three hours and 17 minutes.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner also made it to the quarterfinals, surviving a stern test from Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in straight sets.

Sinner overcame some testing moments to keep his title bid on track at the grass-court major, where the eighth seed held firm for a 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3 fourth-round win. With this win on Sunday, the Italian equalled his 2022 run as he set up a clash with Roman Safiullin.

The Rublev v Bublik match was a thriller as both players depended on their big serves. Rublev, who fired 20 aces to Bublik’s 39, will next face the winner of seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Both players crushed the ball with unrelenting power but two factors proved decisive. Bublik was unable to capitalise on any of the five break chances he had in the match –- including one each in the first and second sets. And several of Bublik’s 14 double faults came at critical times.

Jannik Sinner, at the tender age of 21, presented his credentials on No.1 Court.

Now into the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, Sinner will take on Safiullin next after the World No. 92 defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. The Italian, a seven-time ATP Tour titlist, will be chasing his first quarterfinal win at a major in six attempts.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Harmanpreet praises young bowlers for setting up India's win in the first T20I against Bangladesh
Next article
Ashes 2023: Mark Wood delighted to contribute to team's win, says but early to be called allrounder
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kohli shares heartwarming post with Dravid ahead of Dominica Test

Sports

‘You keep all options open’: Cummins ponders big selection calls for crucial fourth Ashes Test

Sports

Verstappen eases to F1 British GP win

Sports

India's Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023 title

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mark Wood delighted to contribute to team's win, says but early to be called allrounder

Sports

Harmanpreet praises young bowlers for setting up India's win in the first T20I against Bangladesh

Sports

Ashes 2023: Losing six for 20-odd in first innings was key, says Cummins after Headingley defeat

Sports

India, Oman, Nepal to reach Sri Lanka for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Dimitrov beats Taifoe, storms into fourth round for first time since 2017

Sports

Ashes 2023: Brook, Woakes star as England seal gripping victory at Headingley; keep series alive

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs; win title

Sports

Asian Games: IOC to take final call on Russian and Belarussian athletes' participation in Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva, 16, continues dream run, reaches fourth round

Sports

Sunil Chhetri backs Igor Stimac's call for a 4-week camp ahead of AFC Asian Cup

Sports

Chess: Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika to lead India's challenge in Asian Games

Sports

1st T20I: Really happy to finish the chase four-five overs early, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Sports

1st T20I: Bowlers, Harmanpreet Kaur power India to easy seven-wicket win over Bangladesh (ld)

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing C'ship: Sarthak Chavan notches major win, double for Sethu, Goud

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US