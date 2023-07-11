scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Confident Alcaraz wants to face Djokovic in final

By Agency News Desk

London, July 9 (IANS) World No 1. Carlos Alcaraz is brimming with confidence after escaping a stern challenge from Nicolas Jarry at Wimbledon and wants to face Novak Djokovic in the potential final.

On Centre Court, the Spaniard battled back from a break down in the fourth set to notch a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 victory and return to the fourth round for the second straight year on the London lawns.

“This match gave me a lot of confidence today.I feel really comfortable on that court. I feel [I have] a lot of confidence right now,” said Alcaraz in his post-match press conference.

Alcaraz assessed the level of his opponent as worthy of a place in the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard himself entered Wimbledon as World No. 1. Should he go on to meet Novak Djokovic in the final, the top spot in the men’s game would be on the line.

Asked how he is handling the prospect of that potential final, the 20-year-old admitted he hopes the marquee matchup comes to fruition.

“Not only tennis fans [and] sports fans want the final. Myself as well, honestly,” Alcaraz said, before noting the long path he faces to reach that stage.

“I have three rounds ahead. I’m really focussed on the next round. It’s [Matteo] Berrettini or [Alexander] Zverev. Both players have great tennis on grass,” he added.

Later, Berrettini wrapped up a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win against the 19th-seeded German.

“It’s going to be a really tough one. But obviously my dream is to play a final here. Even better if it’s Novak,” Alcaraz said, before his opponent was confirmed.

Last year in his first Wimbledon, Alcaraz reached the fourth round but was beaten by Jannik Sinner in what was his Centre Court debut. Now with two straight wins inside the storied stadium, Alcaraz is beginning to add his own chapters to the court’s legend.

“I watched a lot of videos, a lot of matches from legends playing on that beautiful court. Knowing that I’m going to be in history, in the books, playing on that court for me is something I will never forget,” he said.

“Honestly, on the side at 40-all when I returned the forehand, I remembered the first match that Roger Federer won on that court against [Pete] Sampras, winning with a return passing shot from the forehand. I remember every time. I said to myself, ‘I want to play that return every point.’

It’s something that for me is crazy to remember, to live that experience as well,” he added.

He’ll likely have another opportunity on Centre Court on Monday against Berrettini. With a win, he would be through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st T20I: Minnu Mani, Anusha Bareddy handed debuts as India win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh
Next article
'We also demand same for our World Cup games': Pakistan Sports minister on India playing Asia Cup at neutral venue
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves to play tournament opener on July 20

Sports

Mehidy Hasan unfazed by ODI series loss against Afghanistan; wants better planning for Asia Cup, World Cup

Sports

Ashes 2023: Jason Gillespie feels Australia should drop Warner, bring in Renshaw for 4th Test

Sports

Dutch goalkeeping coach Van de Pol to conduct camp with Indian men's hockey team

Sports

1st T20I: Pooja, Shafali, Minnu help India restrict Bangladesh to 114/5

Sports

Women's Ashes: Australia will be stunned by back-to-back losses, says Alex Blackwell

Sports

Women's Ashes: Capsey was amazing; shows youngsters in England don't have fear, says Edwards

Sports

'We also demand same for our World Cup games': Pakistan Sports minister on India playing Asia Cup at neutral venue

Sports

1st T20I: Minnu Mani, Anusha Bareddy handed debuts as India win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

Sports

World Para Athletics C'ships: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan and others gear up for strong show in Paris

Sports

Wimbledon: Berrettini edges Zverev; Tsitsipas, Rune also register wins

Sports

Sporting forward Arthur Gomes in line for Cruzeiro move

Sports

3rd T20I: England beat Australia 5 wickets to win series 2-1, keep Women's Ashes alive

Sports

Serie A: De Arrascaeta earns point for Flamengo against Palmeiras

Sports

Canada Open: Lakshya Sen storms into final, Sindhu knocked out in semis

Sports

Uruguay goalkeeper Rochet set for Internacional move

Technology

Why the Foxconn-Vedanta deal fell through

Sports

Ashes 2023: England close Day Three on 27/0 in chase of 251 after bowling out Australia for 224

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US