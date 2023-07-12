scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Judging with the results I had here, I do consider myself favourite, says Djokovic

By Agency News Desk

London, July 12 (IANS) The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic knows a target is on his back at this year’s Wimbledon, where he is chasing a record-extending 24th major title.

Following Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory against Andrey Rublev, the Serbian delivered a punchline, “It ain’t happening!” in his on-court interview, when asked about his fellow competitors’ aim to stop his run at the season’s third major.

The World No. 2, who will next compete in his 46th major semifinal on Friday against Italian Jannik Sinner, doubled down on his statement in his post-match press conference.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself the favourite. Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, I do consider myself the favourite,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic, who could tie Roger Federer at eight Wimbledon crowns this fortnight, has not lost on Centre Court since the 2013 final. The Serb is on a 33-match winning streak at The All England Club, dating back to his quarterfinal retirement in 2017.

Djokovic has been the undisputed ruler of SW19 since 2018, maintaining an undefeated streak on Centre Court for the past 10 years. He has not lost on Centre Court since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Since then, the Serbian has lifted the trophy on six occasions and has only suffered two defeats, both on Court 1 of the tournament.

Although the Serbian has enjoyed great success at The Championships. The 94-time tour-level titlist stated that he is not sliding on the grass as much this year.

“I think as the tournament goes on, I think us players, we feel more comfortable moving on the grass. So, for some of us, like Sinner, for example, and Carlos Alcaraz, they like to slide. I think you become more comfortable going for the slide,” Djokovic said.

“Maybe at the beginning you feel like walking on eggs a little bit because the grass is also more slippery at the beginning, particularly if you play indoors under the roof.

I think that this is the least that I was sliding on grass ever, to be honest. Whether that’s conscious or unconscious, I’m not really sure. I’m still yet trying to figure out. Sometimes sliding is not the best option on grass. Sometimes it is. It just depends on the ball and the situation,” he said.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ananya, Aditya add fuel to dating rumours after posting pics from same concert in Spain
Next article
Sushmita is a powerful performer, phenomenal to work with: Sikandar Kher
This May Also Interest You
News

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill among Global Citizen Festival 2023 headliners

News

Sushmita is a powerful performer, phenomenal to work with: Sikandar Kher

News

Ananya, Aditya add fuel to dating rumours after posting pics from same concert in Spain

News

Big B-starrer 'Mili', Rajesh Khanna's 'Bawarchi' and 'Koshish' to get remakes

News

Julia Fox says she's 'permanently banned' from one store for shoplifting

Technology

HP unveils new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India

Sports

Ind vs WI: It won't be a cakewalk for Yashasvi, says Aakash Chopra

News

Adarsh Gourav ecstatic to reunite with 'The White Tiger' co-actor Rajkummar Rao in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Kraigg Brathwaite stresses consistency to topple India in Test series

News

Harrison Ford on his initial reaction to Indiana Jones' costume for 'Raiders Of The Lost Ark'

Technology

Microsoft turns to UK after win in US over $68.7 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 16.6% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead

News

James Gunn expands 'Superman: Legacy' cast and new DC universe

News

Ranveer Singh completes dubbing for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, drops a glimpse

News

Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single 'Waah Sajna'

Technology

Users can now transfer Netflix profile to existing account

Sports

BCCI secy Jay Shah will not visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

News

Noyonika in 'The Trial' resonates with Kajol because she too is a mother

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US