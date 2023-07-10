scorecardresearch
Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur opens campaign with win over Magdalena Frech; defending champ Rybakina advances

By Agency News Desk

London, July 4 (IANS) Last year’s finalist Ons Jabeur started her campaign in the 2023 Wimbledon championship on a winning note, getting the better of business-like straight sets win over Polish World No.70 Magdalena Frech.

The 28-year-old Tunisian, who last year became the first female player from the Arab world to reach the final at Wimbledon, started with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Frech.

This year, Jabeur the No.6 seed from Tunisia, is hoping to use that experience of reaching the final to go all the way in the grass-court major. On Tuesday, she took the first step in that journey.

Meanwhile, defending champion Elena Rybakina eased to victory after a slow start in the ladies’ singles competition on Tuesday. Rybakina lost the first set against Shelby Rogers but bounced back to win the opening match on Centre Court on Ladies’ Day.

The defending champion began with a double fault on the way to losing the opening set 6-4. But the No.3 seed stormed back to win the second set 6-1 and was never seriously troubled as she took the third 6-2.

Playing under the roof of the No.1 Court, the No.6 seed Jabeur’s all-court slice and dice game was on display and she seemed in little danger from the 25-year-old Frech, who recorded her best Grand Slam result at Wimbledon last year, reaching the third round.

Jabeur’s 89 per cent of first-serve points and 25 winners compared to Frech’s 55 per cent and four winners offer a snapshot of a player who means business here in SW19.

Jabeur will next meet either Belgian world No.91 Ysaline Bonaventure or Chinese qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
