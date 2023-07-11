scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden advance to second round

By Agency News Desk

London, July 8 (IANS) India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the second round of the men’s doubles event of the Wimbledon after overcoming the Argentine duo of Guillermo Duran and Tomas Etcheverry, here.

Seeded sixth at the grass court Grand Slam, the Indo-Australian tennis pair beat the unseeded Argentine duo 6-2,6-7,7-6 in the opening round match, which lasted for two hours and 12 minutes on Friday night.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden, who paired up to win two doubles titles on the ATP Tour earlier this year, will play the unseeded British pair of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday next in the second round on Sunday.

Notbaly, Bopanna-Ebden won the Qatar Open in February and the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells title in March.

Apart from the men’s double, Bopanna is also taking part in the mixed doubles in Wimbledon and he will be in action with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Bopanna and Dabrowski, who won the French Open mixed doubles title in 2017, will start their campaign against the unseeded duo of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Latisha Chan of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Indian tennis players Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will also start their men’s doubles campaign on Saturday. The two Indians, who made a last-minute entry into Wimbledon as alternates, will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Adrian Mannarino of France in the opening round.

Another Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N. Sriram Balaji will also start their men’s doubles campaign on Saturday. Having made the main draw as alternates, the Indian duo will take on second seeds Austin Krajicek of the USA and Ivan Dodig.

However, there are no Indian players in the singles category at Wimbledon this year. Ankita Raina was the sole Indian in the singles qualifiers, where she was ousted in the opening round.

–IANS

ak/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wimbledon: Murray reflects on 'very disappointing' second round loss against Tsitsipas
Next article
‘I was choked out by a girl five times in five minutes, and I passed out’, recalls national champ Raghav Jamwal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pakistan PM sets up committee to decide on national team's participation in ODI World Cup in India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Bazball an excuse for England to play reckless cricket with no accountability, says Doherty

Sports

Indian Skeet shooters to take aim first at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Clutch kings Netherlands aim to stun formidable Sri Lanka in final (preview)

Sports

'Man who led India to new heights': Wishes pour in for Sourav Ganguly on his 51st birthday

Sports

‘I was choked out by a girl five times in five minutes, and I passed out’, recalls national champ Raghav Jamwal

Sports

Wimbledon: Murray reflects on 'very disappointing' second round loss against Tsitsipas

Sports

Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen sail into semifinals

Sports

Back in LaLiga after 13 years: Atletico De Madrid shore up their defensive line with versatile full-back Cesar Azpilicuet

Sports

Rishabh Pant responding adequately to the rehab, expected to be declared fit after ODI WC, says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

Sports

Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim top honours at CSA awards

Sports

Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket's inaugural season

Sports

China's football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

China's Zhou Qihao shocks Ma Long at WTT Ljubljana

Sports

West Indies name squad for 1st Test against India; Uncapped Athanaze, McKenzie earn call-ups

Sports

Mbappe discusses youth empowerment with Cameroonian PM

Sports

Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT

Sports

BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to Asian Games: Jay Shah

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US