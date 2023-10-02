Wolves stun Man City, Arsenal cruise while Liverpool angry at VAR

London, Oct 2 (IANS) Wolverhampton Wanderers pulled off the shock of the weekend as they withstood waves of pressure to beat Manchester City 2-1, ending the opponents 100 percent start to the season.

Wolves managed the feat of having fewer shots on target than goals, with Ruben Dias putting them ahead with a 13th-minute own goal, reports Xinhua.

The inevitable seemed to be happening after Julian Alvarez equalised with a stunning 58th-minute free kick, but as City started to pepper the Wolves’ penalty area, Hwang Hee-chan scored from close range, and Wolves clung on for an unlikely, but important win.

Arsenal were in cruise control as they won 4-0 away to Bournemouth, with Bukayo Saka opening the scoring, before penalties from Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz added to their lead. Ben White added a fourth in injury time against a rival yet to win a game this season.

There was controversy as Tottenham won 2-1 at home against Liverpool, who ended up with nine men after Curtis Jones was sent off in the 26th minute and Diogo Jota in the 69th.

Liverpool were furious about a VAR error that disallowed a Luis Diaz goal for a nonexistent offside, before Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead in the 36th minute.

Cody Gakpo leveled for Liverpool in first-half injury time, but after clinging on with nine men, Joel Matip’s outstretched leg deflected the ball into his own net in the sixth minute of added time.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa ran riot with a 6-1 win at home against Brighton, with an own goal and efforts from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz completing the rout.

Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but in Saturday’s return to the league, Palace came out on top, with Joachim Andersen’s first-half strike giving Palace a 1-0 win and condemning United to their worst ever numbers after seven games of a season.

Newcastle United cruised to a 2-0 win at home against Burnley with goals in each half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak, while West Ham beat Sheffield United by a similar score, with goals from Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek.

Luton ended Everton’s hopes of a revival as the visitors won 2-1 at Goodison Park to claim their first win of the season. Goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris after 24 and 31 minutes gave Luton the points, despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin giving Everton a 41st-minute lifeline.

Everton have now lost their first four home matches of the season.

Sunday’s solitary game saw Nottingham Forest claim a point at home against Brentford, despite being reduced to 10 players in the 56th minute after Moussa Niakhate’s red card.

Christian Norgaard scored the resulting free kick for Brentford, but Nicolas Dominguez saved a point for Forest in the 65th minute of the game.

–IANS

cs