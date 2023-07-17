scorecardresearch
Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

By Agency News Desk

Southampton, July 17 (IANS) Despite losing the chance of winning the Women’s Ashes after a three-run defeat to Australia in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl, England captain Heather Knight said the ongoing series has been “the best series there has ever been in the history of the women’s game”.

Vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 111, but it was not enough for England to chase down 283 as they finished at 279-7 in their 50 overs. England needed 15 runs from the final over, but Jess Jonassen held her nerve by conceding 11 runs for Australia to retain Women’s Ashes.

“It was an unbelievable game again, wasn’t it? It has got to be the best series there has ever been in the history of the women’s game. Two sides going toe to toe, fighting it out and every game has been pretty close.”

“The way Nat played was unbelievable. To nearly marshal the tail in that chase was brilliant, but probably left a little bit too much to do. Overall, we’ve put in another thriller of a performance, but the Ashes are gone which is disappointing,” said Heather after the match ended.

Australia were also aided by Georgia Wareham hitting seamer Lauren Bell for three sixes, and a brace of fours to take 26 runs off the final over. Heather backed her young fast-bowler to learn from that experience.

“Lauren has been outstanding at the death for us all series, but she is a young bowler, she will make mistakes and have days like that sometimes where it doesn’t quite go right. I think she will learn a lot from that experience.”

England will now aim to level the Women’s Ashes series at 8-8 when the final ODI happens in Taunton on Tuesday. “There is a one-day series victory on the line and it would be a really good achievement to win the T20 series and ODI series to draw the series 8-8.”

“We have to rally around people, it is obviously quite a quick turnaround and there will be some emotion in that dressing room. We have a day to regroup and go again. I think if we can end the series on a high, we can have huge pride in how we’ve played throughout the series.”

–IANS

nr/cs

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
