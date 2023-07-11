scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's Ashes: Capsey was amazing; shows youngsters in England don't have fear, says Edwards

By Agency News Desk

London, July 9 (IANS) Former England captain Charlotte Edwards was in praise of Alice Capsey’s “amazing” match-winning knock, which led the hosts to a T20I series win over Australia in the Women’s Ashes and added that the teenaged all-rounder shows the fearlessness present in the Heather Knight-led side.

Alice slammed a whirlwind 46 of 23 balls for England to clinch their first T20I series win over Australia since 2017. The victory has also kept their hopes of winning Women’s Ashes alive, with England now trailing Australia 6-4 in the multi-format series.

“Alice Capsey was amazing. This is what she does. The younger talent in this England side, they’ve got no fear, they aren’t fazed. We’ve got to remember, Alice Capsey has played in two Lord’s finals (in The Hundred), so tonight (third T20I) was just another day for her. It prepares her to play at these venues and to perform at this level,” said Charlotte to Sky Sports.

In the third T20I, Alice was under pressure after amassing just 17 runs in her last five innings to chase a revised DLS target of 119, with five wickets in hand. But she stood up when it mattered the most to clinch the player-of-the-match award in front of 21,610 spectators at Lord’s.

“But still, to come out on the biggest of stages, after the run of form she’s had, it’s unbelievable from an 18-year-old girl. Everyone was saying, ‘She’s only scored 17 runs in her last five innings’, but then provides that kind of innings. There’s so many girls now wanting to play cricket and watching it, thinking, ‘I want to be the next Alice Capsey’,” added Charlotte.

The multi-format Women’s Ashes will now move towards three-match ODI series, all of which are sold-out fixtures, starting from Wednesday at Bristol.

Charlotte believes the Women’s Ashes series has made for a brilliant spectacle to watch till now.

“Everyone said after The Oval (England winning the second T20I) that Australia will come back, they’ll be hurt, they’ll be back to normal. They were back to normal, but England still beat them. And that’s the biggest compliment you can give this team — they’ve done it back to back, and in front of 20,000 people,” she said.

“The crowd were amazing. I think everyone wanted England to win, so that we go to Bristol with the Ashes still alive. We’re getting full houses in to watch these games. You don’t want it to end really. It has been unbelievable, a brilliant series,” she added.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'We also demand same for our World Cup games': Pakistan Sports minister on India playing Asia Cup at neutral venue
Next article
Women's Ashes: Australia will be stunned by back-to-back losses, says Alex Blackwell
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves to play tournament opener on July 20

Sports

Mehidy Hasan unfazed by ODI series loss against Afghanistan; wants better planning for Asia Cup, World Cup

Sports

Ashes 2023: Jason Gillespie feels Australia should drop Warner, bring in Renshaw for 4th Test

Sports

Dutch goalkeeping coach Van de Pol to conduct camp with Indian men's hockey team

Sports

1st T20I: Pooja, Shafali, Minnu help India restrict Bangladesh to 114/5

Sports

Women's Ashes: Australia will be stunned by back-to-back losses, says Alex Blackwell

Sports

'We also demand same for our World Cup games': Pakistan Sports minister on India playing Asia Cup at neutral venue

Sports

Wimbledon: Confident Alcaraz wants to face Djokovic in final

Sports

1st T20I: Minnu Mani, Anusha Bareddy handed debuts as India win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

Sports

World Para Athletics C'ships: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan and others gear up for strong show in Paris

Sports

Wimbledon: Berrettini edges Zverev; Tsitsipas, Rune also register wins

Sports

Sporting forward Arthur Gomes in line for Cruzeiro move

Sports

3rd T20I: England beat Australia 5 wickets to win series 2-1, keep Women's Ashes alive

Sports

Serie A: De Arrascaeta earns point for Flamengo against Palmeiras

Sports

Canada Open: Lakshya Sen storms into final, Sindhu knocked out in semis

Sports

Uruguay goalkeeper Rochet set for Internacional move

Technology

Why the Foxconn-Vedanta deal fell through

Sports

Ashes 2023: England close Day Three on 27/0 in chase of 251 after bowling out Australia for 224

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US