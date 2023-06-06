scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India fightback to secure 2-2 draw against Korea

By Agency News Desk

Kakamigahara (Japan), June 6 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team came from behind to record a thrilling 2-2 draw against Korea in their third game of the Junior Asia Cup 2023, here on Tuesday.

Yujin Lee (15′) and Jiyon Choi (30′) found the back of the net for Korea, while Deepika Soreng (43′) and Deepika (54′) scored a goal each, enabling India to secure a draw and maintain their position at the top of Pool A.

Korea swiftly settled into a passing rhythm and dominated India in the first quarter, controlling the majority of possession and repeatedly testing India’s defence. Korea won a couple of penalty corners but failed to capitalise; however, they were able to take the lead when Yujin Lee (15′) scored a field goal through a well-placed shot from inside the D.

With a 1-0 lead, Korea entered the second quarter with an assertive approach and played a pressing game to dominate India. However, minutes before the half-time break, India began to put pressure by counterattacking, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Meanwhile, Korea shifted gears and started playing more aggressively which helped them double their lead as Jiyon Choi (30′) converted a penalty corner with absolute precision to make sure that Korea went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

The third quarter began with Korea attacking again and winning an early penalty corner, which Indian goalkeeper Aditi Maheshwari saved to prevent them from extending their lead.

Then, India upped their game and began bisecting Korea’s backline, which paid off when Deepika Soreng (43′) scored a field goal to pull one back for the team.

Keen to hold on to their advantage, and were focused on keeping possession of the ball in the fourth quarter, that didn’t stop India from finding the equaliser as Deepika (54′) calmly converted a penalty stroke to level the score.

Confident after getting back in the game, India increased the frequency of their attacks but no more goals were scored in the final quarter as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

India will next play against Chinese Taipei in the fourth and last Pool A game on June 8.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave kick off Extraction 2 global tour
Next article
Gardening, cycling may help 'fight off' genetic risk of Type 2 diabetes
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ecuador call up 16-year-old Paez for friendlies

Health & Lifestyle

Gardening, cycling may help 'fight off' genetic risk of Type 2 diabetes

News

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave kick off Extraction 2 global tour

News

‘Vanshaj’ raises a discussion on the topic of gender norms in Indian families

News

Poorna Jagannathan talks about ‘Never Have I Ever’ breaking Asian stereotypes

News

Emma Watson spotted with American businessman on Italian holiday after split with Brandon Green

News

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll asking her about marriage

Sports

Kerala Blasters 'temporarily pause' women's football team's activities

News

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart to premiere on August 4

Sports

French Open: 'He is going to win Grand Slam tournaments', Mats Wilander hails Rune's progress

News

Sanya Malhotra: ‘Kathal’ is not far away from the reality and absurdity of contemporary news

News

Ayushmann Khurrana empowers the LGBTQIA+ community to turn entrepreneurs!

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta

Technology

Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue

Sports

WTC Final: Whoever adapts better with conditions will win the match, feels Virat Kohli

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

News

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US