Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Slams Kunickaa Sadanand for Insensitive Remark About Malti Chahar’s S*xuality!

Salman Khan is set to make a highly-anticipated return to Bigg Boss 19 this weekend, after being absent in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Fans can expect him to hold housemates accountable for their actions, particularly addressing a recent controversy involving Kunickaa Sadanand.

During family week, cricketer Deepak Chahar, brother of Malti Chahar, confronted Kunickaa over a remark she made on national television, referring to Malti as a “lesbian” during a conversation with Tanya Mittal. Deepak called the comment inappropriate and emphasized that it could shape public perception about his sister. He explained that while people are open about their sexual preferences today, no one has the right to label someone unless that person chooses to disclose it themselves.

In the latest promo, Salman Khan slams Kunickaa for the insensitive comment, noting that the explanation she gave behind it was even more problematic. “Kunickaa, kuch matters mein aap badi hi insensitive lagi. Malti ke bhai ne aapko saaf saaf bataya ki jo aapne kaha, wo sabko bada hi galat laga. Aisi situation mein aapko phasna hi kyu hai?” he said.

As Kunickaa tries to defend herself, Salman cuts her off: “Aap beech mein tokengi nahi, chup chaap sunengi. Aapke reasons na aapke comments se bhi zyada kharaab the. I was going to show you the video.” Kunickaa, however, pleaded, “Please save me the embarrassment.”

Kunickaa ke behaviour ko Salman ne kiya hai question, kya ab mil paayega unhe sahi direction?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/BGyGEmwhik — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 22, 2025

Earlier, Kunickaa apologized to Malti and Deepak, clarifying that she is not homophobic and that her best friend is a lesbian. Malti, however, firmly stated that she is not a lesbian and requested Kunickaa to stop repeating the word.

Also Read: Kunickaa Sadanand’s Shocking Exit from Bigg Boss 19: Find Out Why!

With Salman’s intervention this weekend, viewers can expect a tense confrontation addressing the impact of words, accountability, and respect among contestants as the show inches closer to its finale.