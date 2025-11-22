Ayan Mukerji Breaks Down in Tears as He Shares Heartwarming Childhood Pictures with Late Father Deb Mukherjee

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took a moment today to remember his late father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary. Deb Mukherjee, who breathed his last on March 14 this year at the age of 83 due to age-related ailments, had commanded much respect in the Indian film industry. Ayan paid a heartfelt tribute to his dad on Instagram today by posting a carousel of throwback pictures with his dad, including one from his childhood showing Deb holding him in his arms and an old card he had made, which read, “To Baba, love Ayan.” “Happy Birthday Baba !!! ????️???? Love you. Miss you,” Ayan simply captioned the post.

Deb Mukherjee’s death was widely mourned in Bollywood, with Ranbir Kapoor cutting his Alibaug vacation midway to be with his friend Ayan and even acting as a pallbearer during the funeral. The last rites, which took place on March 14, were attended by Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, among other Bollywood stars, apart from family members.

Deb Mukherjee was a face well-known in Indian cinema, whose career spanned films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, and Gudgudee. Beyond films, he was also a well-known figure in cultural circles, particularly in the organization of the North Bombay Durga Puja-a highlight in Mumbai’s festive calendar.

On the professional front, Ayan Mukerji reportedly regroups his creative energies after the lacklustre box office return of War 2. As per reports, he has canned the directing of Dhoom 4 and instead is working on Brahmastra 2, which is a sequel to his 2022 fantasy epic and will also star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Reports suggest that the director has already begun work on the most-anticipated project, which sent excitement among fans.