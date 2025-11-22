Rakul Preet Singh’s Chemistry with Ajay Devgn Fuels De De Pyaar De 2’s Box Office Success

De De Pyaar De 2 continues its steady theatrical run, registering ₹3.87 crore on its second Friday, which pushes its total nett collection in India to an impressive ₹61.65 crore. The film’s hold remains solid even as it enters its second week, showing sustained momentum after a strong opening stretch.



In a noteworthy outcome at the box office, De De Pyaar De 2 outperformed both new Friday releases – 120 Bahadur and Mastii 4, reaffirming its dominance despite fresh competition. With families increasingly opting for the Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer, this wholesome family entertainer continues to benefit from positive word of mouth and consistent footfalls. The steady trends suggest that the film is poised for another good weekend, with strong audience reception expected to further boost its cumulative numbers.



Directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, De De Pyaar De 2 continues its successful theatrical run worldwide.