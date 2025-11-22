The Moment We’ve All Been Waiting For: Son Ye Jin Posts a Photo with Hyun Bin and It’s Melting Hearts!

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin made history at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on November 19 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea, by becoming the first-ever couple to win Best Actress and Best Actor in the same year. Son Ye Jin was awarded Best Actress for her performance in No Other Choice, while Hyun Bin took home the Best Actor trophy for Harbin. The achievement was made even more special as Son Ye Jin finally revealed her husband’s face on Instagram, ending the long-running joke among fans about her habit of hiding his face behind emojis in couple photos.

In her post, the actress expressed heartfelt gratitude to the team behind No Other Choice, including director Park Chan Wook, lead actor Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, and the supporting cast and crew. She wrote, “I still can’t believe I won Best Actress and the Popularity Awards at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. I was so caught off guard that I couldn’t properly express my gratitude or say anything eloquent.” Son Ye Jin also promised not to take the accolade lightly and to return with more remarkable performances in the future.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin first met on the set of Crash Landing on You, where their chemistry quickly blossomed into a relationship. The couple tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed their first child in November of the same year.

During the award ceremony, Son Ye Jin joyfully acknowledged both her husband and their son, Kim Woo Jin, while sharing the special moment with them. For fans who had long wondered about the identity of the actress’s husband—often affectionately referred to as “Alkong” online—this was a delightful confirmation and a celebratory milestone in their personal and professional lives.

The couple’s simultaneous wins at the Blue Dragon Film Awards not only highlight their individual talent but also mark a historic and heartwarming moment for fans of both stars.