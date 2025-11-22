Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas remain one of the most loved couples out there, living proof that love only gets stronger with time. Seven years and a daughter, Malti Marie, later, the two are still setting major relationship goals, andPriyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram update was no different. The actress, who has more than 93 million followers, celebrated her love for Nick, referring to him as not just her partner but as her “answered prayer.”

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote a sweet note for her husband, “I’ll always be my husband’s girl. Not because it’s easy but because it is sacred. God knew I needed someone patient enough to understand me, strong enough to carry what I can’t say out loud and gentle enough to love me through every storm. He is not just my partner, he’s my answered prayer.” The note is about the respect and admiration she feels for Nick, and how spiritual and emotional their bond has grown through the years.

Nick Jonas, too, has spoken volumes about his love for Priyanka. The other day, he appreciated her look at the Varanasi event-a part of the Hyderabad schedule for the upcoming film-and mentioned that it is very hard for him to believe that such a beautiful woman happens to be his wife. His public admiration perfectly complements Priyanka’s heartfelt words, showcasing a mutual devotion that has long been admired by fans worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra's Soulmate Confession: She Calls Nick Jonas Her 'Answered Prayer' And We're Swooning 2

She has been shuttling between India for the shoot of the SSMB19 Globetrotter project, which is now titled Varanasi. Priyanka will star as Mandakini alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in this SS Rajamouli-directed venture. Although no release date has been declared, this big-ticket production is likely to hit screens in 2027 and promises a visual feast globally.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Fans or Paid Actors? Bella Thorne Shares Her Thoughts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep living their personal and professional lives as examples of a modern, loving partnership, proof that even amidst busy careers, love and admiration can blossom.