Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Feb 24 (IANS) Just after India’s campaign in 2023 ICC Womens T20 World Cup ended with a narrow five-run loss to Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, former India skipper Anjum Chopra was seen consoling captain Harmanpreet Kaur, in an emotional video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Asked about consoling a distraught Harmanpreet, Anjum said, “My Intention was to give the captain some empathy because that’s all I can offer from the outside. It was an emotional moment for both of us. India has reached the semi-finals a lot of times and have lost a lot of times.

This is not the first time I have seen her play like this. I have also seen her battling injuries and her health. Today (on Thursday), she might not have even played, but because it was the semi-final of a World Cup and it’s Harmanpreet Kaur, she is a player who doesn’t back down but charges ahead, she did just that.”

Before the match began, there were reports of Harmanpreet missing the semi-final due to high fever for the last two days. But she took the field and top-scored with a delightful 52, while sharing a brilliant 69-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues to spearhead India’s chase of 173.

But the duo fell in 4.2 overs post ten-over mark, with Harmanpreet being run-out after her bat got stuck in the crease while taking a second run, as Australia made a comeback to keep India to 167/8.

After the match ended, Harmanpreet cried as Anjum gave her a long embrace in the video. Her teammate Harleen Deol, who was not a part of the playing eleven, tried her best to wipe the tears off Harmanpreet’s face.

“Today (on Thursday), before the match started, she was able to bring herself to play this match. And continued with it while fielding by running all over the ground. The captain said I’ll go everywhere. And then with the bat she rekindled India’s hopes. Of course, Jemimah Rodrigues was also a part of it.

The way India lost, five runs, sometimes it’s a lot, sometimes it’s less. But the way this match went I can understand what she must be going through. It was a player-to-player moment with her. We were just trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing them,” elaborated Anjum.

