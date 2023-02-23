Women's T20 World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of IND vs AUS semis, Sneh Rana named as replacement

Cape Town, Feb 23 (IANS) Lead India pacer Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against Australia, set to be played on Thursday evening, due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana as a replacement for Pooja after request from the BCCI. Rana, who has featured in 47 internationals including 24 T20Is, was part of India’s reserves at the T20 World Cup.

Vastrakar featured in all of India’s group stage games and has picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5 at the tournament so far.

“The player has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection ahead of the crucial contest,” the ICC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India are also sweating over the readiness of captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of their big clash against Australia while fast bowler Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the tournament with an illness.

According to a Cricbuzz report, captain Harmanpreet and Vastrakar reported ill in the build-up to the game and needed hospitalisation. They were discharged on Wednesday evening.

It has been learnt that BCCI is monitoring Harmanpreet and a decision on her participation will be taken a little closer to the game. If Harmanpreet misses the match, her deputy Smriti Mandhana will lead India against Australia, who are aiming for their third successive T20 World Cup title.

–IANS

ak/