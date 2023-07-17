scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

By Agency News Desk

Fukuoka (Japan), July 17 (IANS) China’s Chang Yani completed a hattrick of world titles in the women’s three-metre synchronised springboard diving at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.

The 21-year-old Chang and her partner Chen Yiwen scored a total of 341.94 points, beating Britain’s Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper to second place by a gap of 45.36 points.

Italy’s Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi finished third with 285.99, reports news agency Xinhua.

“I am very excited to get a gold medal,” said Chen, 24. “It was not easy for us to have this gold medal (but) we have practiced so hard. We both have to work together. We keep cheering for each other.”

Chang won the event for the first time at the 2017 Budapest World Championships with Shi Tingmao and secured the title again with Chen last year when the World Championships returned to the Hungarian capital.

“The situation was really tough,” Chang said. “In order to get the best result for a pair event, we have to trust and encourage each other.”

The women’s 3m synchronised springboard has always been China’s domain since it became an official event at the 1998 Perth World Championships. Chang and Chen’s victory is also China’s sixth gold from diving in Fukuoka.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia
Next article
Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study

Sports

Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

News

Rani on new directors: 'They have contributed to shaping my career'

Technology

ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study

News

Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take 'back to Varanasi'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

News

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Technology

‘Holy Grail’ 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record Rs 1.5 crore

News

Prepare to meet… ‘The Creator’

Sports

La Liga: 10 things to know before the start of 2023-24 season

News

'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show

Sports

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

News

KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward

Health & Lifestyle

Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study

Technology

Indian researchers remove 3K malicious content targeting firms across sectors

News

'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs

News

Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US